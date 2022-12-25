Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 162 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $101.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

