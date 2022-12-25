Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

