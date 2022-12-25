Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 33.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 20.9% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $379,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 30.3% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 42.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Trading Down 0.8 %

ASML stock opened at $551.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $817.30. The company has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.