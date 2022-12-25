Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

