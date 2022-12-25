Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

