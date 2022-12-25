Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 362.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 205.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 81.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 361,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 39.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WB stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

