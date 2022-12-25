Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Baidu by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,011,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Baidu by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Baidu Stock Down 1.0 %

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.