Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 72.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after buying an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,407,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORN. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,811,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $3,106,045.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,697,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,813,585.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,333 shares of company stock valued at $24,027,612 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

