Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 611,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.14. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.