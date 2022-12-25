Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

