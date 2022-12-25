Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $45,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 19.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $593,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

