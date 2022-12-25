Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 439.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($51.06) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

STM stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

