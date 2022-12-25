Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.