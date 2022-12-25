Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,801 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $144,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,148 shares of company stock worth $100,116 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

