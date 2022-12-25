Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.50 ($6.91) in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

