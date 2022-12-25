Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 617.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $358.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Snowflake

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

