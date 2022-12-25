Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,624,000 after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 362,001 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.04 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STORE Capital Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

