Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 248,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vontier by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.34. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.