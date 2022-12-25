Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,652,000 after acquiring an additional 187,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 895,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 854,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,061 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $194.67 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $312.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.