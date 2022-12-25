Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,386 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,829,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202,852 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

