Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $88,546,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

