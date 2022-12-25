Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 464 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 248,829 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $104.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $109.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

