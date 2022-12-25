Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 639 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 225.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

