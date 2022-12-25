Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.