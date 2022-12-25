Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $260.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,527,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,527,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $28,387,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

