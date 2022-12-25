Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

