Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $176.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

