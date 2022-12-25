Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE PLD opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

