Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 202,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

