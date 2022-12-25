Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.