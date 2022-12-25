Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $23,130,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,267,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 457,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.8 %

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.28 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

