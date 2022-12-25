Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.21 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.529 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.