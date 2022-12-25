Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 331,314 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.76 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

