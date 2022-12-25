Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 617.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

POSCO stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

