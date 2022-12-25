Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,561 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,083,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,727,000 after buying an additional 617,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 561,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

