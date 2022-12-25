Jason John Kenneth Kaluski Sells 80,500 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$83,728.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$551,127.15.

Gear Energy Price Performance

GXE stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.06 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$1.94.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.