Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $8.70. Kalera Public shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 5,674 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kalera Public Limited will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.
