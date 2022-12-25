Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $8.70. Kalera Public shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 5,674 shares changing hands.

Kalera Public Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kalera Public Limited will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kalera Public

About Kalera Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the third quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kalera Public by 19.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,373,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 224,360 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kalera Public during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter worth $2,727,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

