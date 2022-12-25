Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KALGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $8.70. Kalera Public shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 5,674 shares changing hands.

Kalera Public Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KALGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kalera Public Limited will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kalera Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the third quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kalera Public by 19.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,373,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 224,360 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kalera Public during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter worth $2,727,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

Featured Articles

