Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 4,075 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
