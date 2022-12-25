KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 61.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of KE by 360.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519,869 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 523.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of KE by 227.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KE by 232.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of -1.61. KE has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

