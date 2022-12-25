Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 423.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

