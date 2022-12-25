Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $78,705,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.14 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

