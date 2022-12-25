Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Sells 41,437 Shares

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $143,600.00.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $39.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

