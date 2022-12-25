Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($174.47) to €148.00 ($157.45) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €155.00 ($164.89) to €145.00 ($154.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($180.85) to €162.00 ($172.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Stock Performance

RDSMY stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.