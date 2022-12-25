Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Down to $51.69

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $49.83. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 303 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 39.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

