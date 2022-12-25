Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Head-To-Head Review

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kronos Bio and Roivant Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.94) -0.51 Roivant Sciences $55.29 million 89.21 -$845.26 million ($1.70) -4.12

Kronos Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roivant Sciences. Roivant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Roivant Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kronos Bio and Roivant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kronos Bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 621.48%. Roivant Sciences has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.05%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Roivant Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and Roivant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A -53.60% -46.25% Roivant Sciences -2,336.55% -62.36% -46.19%

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Roivant Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Bio

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of entospletinib in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, is a next-generation SYK inhibitor for treatment of autoimmune disease. Kronos Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.