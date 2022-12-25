Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Gap Up to $165.57

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $165.57, but opened at $169.20. Landstar System shares last traded at $165.81, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.55.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day moving average is $153.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

