Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 977,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

