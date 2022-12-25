Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $51.17

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.17, but opened at $52.80. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $878.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,967.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $740,513 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

