Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,078,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

