Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMP opened at $308.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.20.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

